ICE frees Argentine woman facing deportation after protests

An Argentine citizen who grew up in Mississippi and was detained after speaking out about President Donald Trump’s policies was released from custody on Friday by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Daniela Vargas, 22, was released from a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, but her release won’t end her legal challenge to avoid being deported, said Joshua Stehlik, a supervising attorney for the National Immigration Law Center. More…