If Tesla Is Worth More Than GM, Why Are Taxpayers Still Subsidizing It?

Tesla topped the market value of General Motors. That means the car company that gets massive taxpayer subsidies is now worth more than GM. Tesla’s stock closed at $312.39, which meant the startup electric car company, which sold a grand total of fewer than 80,000 cars last year, was worth more than GM, which sold 80,000 Chevy Silverados every eight weeks. More…