If you do the crime, don’t post proof on Facebook
Anyone who uses social media has heard the advice: If you want to keep something secret, don’t post it on Facebook. Which is why Manhattan DA Cy Vance is absolutely right to defend his office’s bid to seize data from 300-plus “private” user accounts in a criminal investigation. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at February 21, 2017
Filed in category: Advice, Crime, Law, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Advice, Crime, Law, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,