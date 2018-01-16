Ikea offers discount if you pee on their new ad
Ikea’s latest magazine ad in Sweden is causing a splash thanks to its revolutionary built-in pregnancy test, which expectant mothers can claim for a discount on cribs. The ad uses a similar technology to your standard pregnancy test, but rather than yes or no symbols showing up, the page will give you a coupon for discounted cribs if you’re pregnant. More…
Filed in category: Amusing, Business, Interesting, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
