Tuesday January 16, 2018
Home » Amusing, Business, Interesting, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Ikea offers discount if you pee on their new ad

Ikea offers discount if you pee on their new ad

Ikea’s latest magazine ad in Sweden is causing a splash thanks to its revolutionary built-in pregnancy test, which expectant mothers can claim for a discount on cribs. The ad uses a similar technology to your standard pregnancy test, but rather than yes or no symbols showing up, the page will give you a coupon for discounted cribs if you’re pregnant.  More…

Posted by at January 16, 2018
Filed in category: Amusing, Business, Interesting, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

The WordThink Desk Calendar is Available At These Fine Stores!

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives