In her bubble, Kathy Griffin thought nothing was out of bounds in mocking Trump

Imagine living in a bubble so impermeable it didn’t occur to you that being photographed with a decapitated president’s head would be a horrendous career move — a bubble in which you don’t know anyone who doesn’t think the world would be a better place once Donald Trump had had his head cut off. That is the sick and scary world Kathy Griffin and many other liberals live in. More…