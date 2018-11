In-N-Out boss is 36 years old, a billionaire and beloved by her employees

In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder is the youngest woman on the latest Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. The 36-year-old is not only worth a fortune at $3 billion, but she also boasts sky- high approval ratings. According to Glassdoor, Snyder’s support from employees stands at 99 percent. More…