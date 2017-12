In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

Steve Wyard thought he knew what sexual harassment looked like: a put-out-or-lose-your-job overture. Now he’s not so sure. "Have we gotten to the point now where men can’t say, ‘That’s a nice dress’ or ‘Did you do something with your hair?’" says the veteran sales associate for a Los Angeles company. "The potential problem is you can’t even feel safe saying, ‘Good morning’ anymore." More…