Monday November 27, 2017
Indiana ‘Night Nurse’ whose tweet about white women sparked investigation ‘no longer’ with hospital

Taiyesha Baker, a nurse at Indiana University Health, allegedly posted a tweet Friday saying that white women are raising sons who are "rapists," "racists" and "killers." “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves b___,” the tweet read.  More…

