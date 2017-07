Investor details how Amazon is killing retail chains

Investor Stanley Druckenmiller, who managed George Soros’ money for 12 years, told attendees of a morning session that Amazon’s superefficiency has so disrupted the retail industry that chains in the US today are lucky to get $1 back in sales for every $1 they spend. Yet the Amazon retail juggernaut, he said, receives nearly $4 dollars in return for every $1 it spends. More…