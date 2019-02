Is this 26-ingredient, $38 cocktail worth it?

It’s everything but the kitchen drink. The 90-proof A-Z Cocktail, now on offer at the Times Square W hotel’s Living Room Bar, is one powerful potion. It’s made of 26 different elements, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet (angostura bitters from Trinidad to start, Zoco pacharán liqueur from Spain to finish). Of the 26 ingredients, only three are nonalcoholic. More…