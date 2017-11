It never ends: Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment against 17-year-old over 30 years ago

Dustin Hoffman is speaking out after sexual harassment allegations were made against him from back in 1985. Anna Graham Hunter, who was a 17-year-old intern on the TV film Death of a Salesman that year, wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that claims that Dustin grabbed her buttocks and made vulgar comments to her on the set. More…