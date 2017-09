Jemele Hill’s Trump comments have turned into an ESPN firestorm

The only thing that unites both sides of the Jemele Hill controversy is a common fury at ESPN. In neither apologizing nor announcing a suspension — while simultaneously distancing itself – ESPN has managed to enrage just about everyone who has seen the “SportsCenter” anchor’s Tuesday night rant about President Trump. “We are with you @jemelehill,” Colin Kaepernick, himself a lightning rod, said to Hill Wednesday. More…