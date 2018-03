Jennifer Lawrence is a middle school dropout

Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things — an Oscar winner, a bona fide movie star, an outspoken advocate for women — but she isn’t a high school graduate. “I dropped out of middle school,” the “Red Sparrow” star, 27, said. “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.” She explained, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. More…