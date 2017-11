Joe and Mika caught airing pre-taped post-Thanksgiving show

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” tried to fool viewers into thinking Friday’s pre-taped show was live and host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski even discussed their Thanksgiving meals – even though the holiday hadn’t occurred yet when they taped the show. Brzezinski opened the show by saying, “Day after Thanksgiving… I’m stuffed.” It had been taped last Wednesday. More…