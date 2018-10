John Goodman: The Show Has A ‘Hollow Center’ Without Roseanne

John Goodman said he misses his friend “Rosie real bad” despite being happy to return in “The Conners.” “It felt great to be back, but there’s a hollow center. I miss Rosie real bad,” said Goodman. “I know for a fact that she’s not a racist,” he said, going on to imply that ABC should not have canceled her show so suddenly. “I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at (their) response.” More…