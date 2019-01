John Stossel: Government shutdown lessons – We could take a chainsaw to so much of government

This government shutdown is now longer than any in history. The media keep using the word “crisis.” During shutdowns, government tells “nonessential workers” not to come to work. But if they’re nonessential, then why do we pay 400,000 of them? Why do we still pay 100,000 American soldiers in Germany, Japan, Italy and England? Didn’t we win those wars? More…