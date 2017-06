Johnny Depp Flirts With Idea of Trump Assassination

The actor Johnny Depp is the latest American entertainment figure to suggest the killing of President Trump. Speaking on Thursday at the Glastonbury arts festival in southwest England, Mr. Depp asked the audience, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” The words were being interpreted as an allusion to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, an actor, in 1865. More…