Judge Judy is the highest-paid TV host of 2018

Judge Judy had an incredibly lucrative year in 2018 and, as a result, topped the list of the highest-paid television hosts by a wide margin. According to Forbes’ ranking, the stern courtroom personality, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, reportedly pocketed $147 million pretax this year, making her the highest-grossing host. In second was Ellen DeGeneres, whose work on her daytime talk show earned her $87.5 million. More…