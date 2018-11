Judge tosses $5 million suit over McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese

A $5 million lawsuit brought about by two McDonald’s customers in Florida was thrown out last week by U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas, granting a motion filed by McDonald’s. Judge Dimitrouleas dismissed the lawsuit last Friday “with prejudice,” Miami Herald reported, meaning the plaintiffs are not allowed to file the lawsuit again at a later date. More…