Jussie Smollett Returns to ‘Empire’ Set After Posting Bail

Jussie Smollett is back on the set of “Empire” in Chicago following his release from police custody on Thursday, Variety has learned. Smollett was released after posting bail in Chicago after police charged him with staging what was originally reported as a hate crime last month. He was originally intended to film throughout this week on the Fox series, but his role was dramatically reduced in light of his ongoing legal troubles. More…