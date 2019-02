Jussie Smollett reveals the left’s greatest weakness

Conservatives may have a hard time isolating one thing that can be considered the greatest weakness of the left: intellectual weakness. The left’s desire to believe anything that paints Trump supporters in a negative light blinds them to obvious falsehoods. Jussie Smollett’s story was difficult for rational people to believe, but hatred for MAGA makes otherwise rational people unhinged and gullible. More…