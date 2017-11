Katie Couric in 2012: Lauer ‘pinches me on the ass a lot’

Five years before NBC axed Matt Lauer amid allegations of sexual misconduct, former “Today” show anchor Katie Couric addressed her longtime co-host’s most “annoying” habit. Couric, 60, revealed Lauer, 59, got touchy with her behind during the show’s “Plead the Fifth” segment. “He pinches me on the ass a lot,” Couric said. More…