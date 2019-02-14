Katy Perry ‘Blackface’ Shoe to Be Pulled from Shelves
Katy Perry’s shoe that is under scrutiny for resembling blackface is about to be yanked. Katy’s got a whole shoe line for sale at retailers like Dillard’s and Walmart — and a couple of her designs feature what looks similar to blackface. More…
