Katy Perry Tardy on ‘American Idol’ Tapings

Katy Perry is having some serious issues making it to the "American Idol" judge’s table on time. Production sources tell us Katy’s almost always late to the audition rounds, showing up 10-25 minutes after call time. While it’s been frustrating for show producers, we’re told the other judges – Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie – haven’t been all that upset – despite her reported $25 million she’s making for the gig. More…