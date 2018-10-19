Friday October 19, 2018
Keira Knightley on Why Her Daughter Can’t Watch Some Disney Films

Keira Knightley said that her 3-year-old daughter, Edie, is banned from watching certain movies made for children. The first banned film that she mentioned is Cinderella. "Because, you know, she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t," the actress explained. "Rescue yourself, obviously."  More…

October 19, 2018
