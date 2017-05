Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest already off to a rocky start

Kelly Ripa is not over the moon about ABC acquiring “American Idol” after announcing Ryan Seacrest as her new “Live” co-host. “She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on ‘Live.’ She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not ‘Idol,’ ” a source said. More…