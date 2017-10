Kelly Ripa demands Ryan Seacrest cancel ‘GMA’ appearance

The curse of Michael Strahan continues to haunt Kelly Ripa. Sources revealed on “Page Six TV” Wednesday that Ripa, 47, demanded her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest cancel an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at the very last minute. Seacrest immediately pulled the plug in order to not upset Ripa — who famously had a meltdown, stormed off and took a week off when Strahan, 45, quit her show without giving her advance warning. More…