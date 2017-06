Kelly Rohrbach’s diva attitude is ruining her acting career

Kelly Rohrbach — the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio — has been trying to launch an acting career, but she hit some major bumps in her big feature-film debut. A studio source tells us that Rohrbach’s diva attitude on the recent film “Baywatch” — which co-starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra — was to blame. More…