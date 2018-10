Kleenex forced to rebrand ‘Mansize’ tissues after sexist complaints

After being on shelves for more than 60 years, Kleenex maker Kimberly Clark said it will re-brand its “Mansize” tissues after a rise in consumer complaints cried the product was sexist. The consumer products company said due a “consistent increase of complaints on gender concern” the product will now be called “Kleenex Extra Large.” More…