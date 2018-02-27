Kylie Jenner cause Snapchat’s market value to crash
Kylie Jenner, in just a week wiped out $1.3 billion of Snapchat’s market value with a tweet — saying that she doesn’t use it anymore — and then got a $1.4 million Ferrari as a “push present,” which some speculate was a gift from Instagram and Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg. More…
