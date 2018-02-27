Tuesday February 27, 2018
Home » Business, Celebrities, Internet, News, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Kylie Jenner cause Snapchat’s market value to crash

Kylie Jenner cause Snapchat’s market value to crash

Kylie Jenner, in just a week wiped out $1.3 billion of Snapchat’s market value with a tweet — saying that she doesn’t use it anymore — and then got a $1.4 million Ferrari as a “push present,” which some speculate was a gift from Instagram and Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.  More…

Posted by at February 27, 2018
Filed in category: Business, Celebrities, Internet, News, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

The WordThink Desk Calendar is Available At These Fine Stores!

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives