L.A. Street Artist Targets Oscars With Mocking Posters on Hollywood

A conservative street artist Sabo is mocking Hollywood’s biggest night, using fake Redbox kiosks and a line from a Quentin Tarantino movie to bash Sunday night’s Oscar show. Sabo has made a name for himself with real-looking movie posters that skewer liberalism, plastered his latest creations all over Hollywood and Highland, a stone’s throw from where celebrities will be walking the red carpet. More…