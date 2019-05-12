Lauren Sanchez pressuring Jeff Bezos to make their public debut
Expect Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to make their first official public appearance as a couple later this month. Sanchez — who was recently overheard at high-profile spot Nello complaining about how she wants to keep a low profile — is “obsessed with the fact that she has become famous,” a source told Page Six. More…
