Sunday May 12, 2019
Home » Business, Celebrities, News, Social, Tabloid » Lauren Sanchez pressuring Jeff Bezos to make their public debut

Lauren Sanchez pressuring Jeff Bezos to make their public debut

Expect Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to make their first official public appearance as a couple later this month. Sanchez — who was recently overheard at high-profile spot Nello complaining about how she wants to keep a low profile — is ­“obsessed with the fact that she has become famous,” a source told Page Six.  More…

Posted by at May 11, 2019
Filed in category: Business, Celebrities, News, Social, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives