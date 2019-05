Lee Majors recalls his marriage to Farrah Fawcett, coping with paparazzi: ‘It was hard to get around’

Back in the day Lee Majors and Farrah Fawcett were Hollywood’s ultimate power couple. He was the star of “Six Million Dollar Man” and she was the beloved blonde bombshell in “Charlie’s Angels.” But being married at the height of their fame was far from easy. More…