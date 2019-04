Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t want to say famous line in ‘Titanic,’ says James Cameron

"Titanic" produced so many iconic scenes and lines, but there was one particularly memorable moment in the 1997 blockbuster that star Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t thrilled about. In a new interview with BBC’s "Movies That Made Me," James Cameron opens up about DiCaprio’s memorable “I’m the king of the world,” line, which the director went on to shout in cringing fashion at the 1998 Oscars. More…