Wednesday March 1, 2017
Leslie Jones makes fun of white women supporting Black Lives Matter

Nothing is off-limits for Leslie Jones’ stand-up routine. “If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” the “Saturday Night Live” star said during her recent four-night stint at New York comedy club.  More…

