Live in the home where Marilyn Monroe died for $6.9 million

A four-bedroom listing in Los Angeles’ affluent Brentwood enclave is as stunning as its former A-list owner. The 2,624-square-foot spread — a 1929 Spanish hacienda-style property — was the only home ever owned by Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Listing for $6.9 million, this home was where Monroe was found dead of barbiturate poisoning in August 1962 by her psychiatrist — naked, face-down in bed, clutching a phone. More…