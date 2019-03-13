Lori Loughlin’s bond set at $1 million after actress arrested in alleged college admissions bribery scam

A day after being fingered in a bombshell college admissions investigation, a judge has ruled that actress Lori Loughlin can be released on a $1 million bond. As part of her bond arrangement, the 54-year-old is being permitted to travel within the continental U.S. as well as British Columbia, where she is currently filming. She will have to surrender her passport in November when her projects are expected to wrap. More…