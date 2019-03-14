Thursday March 14, 2019
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Leaves Yacht of USC’s Board of Trustees Chairman

As Lori Loughlin traveled from Vancouver to L.A. Tuesday night to surrender to federal authorities, her daughter, Olivia Jade, spent the night on the yacht of the Chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees. We’ve learned 19-year-old Olivia was on billionaire Rick Caruso’s yacht in the Bahamas. Caruso’s daughter, Gianna, Olivia and several other friends were spending spring break in the area.  More…

