Lori Loughlin’s daughters drop out of USC college

Lori Loughlin‘s daughters are dropping out of the University of Southern California — because they’re afraid of being bullied over the massive college admissions scam, a report said Thursday. Olivia Jade, 19, and her sister, 20-year-old Isabella, have decided to withdraw from USC days after their parents, “Fuller House” star Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged for allegedly paying the girls’ way into USC. More…