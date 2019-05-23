Teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll

Thursday May 23, 2019
Police are investigating the case of a teenager believed to have jumped to her death after asking her social media followers to vote on whether she should kill herself. The 16-year-old girl had run a poll on photo-sharing app Instagram with the question “Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L”, hours before jumping off the roof on Monday. The ‘D/L’ meant ‘Death/Life’, and the poll had showed 69% of the girl’s followers chose ‘D’, he said.  More…

