Male Gym Teacher Punished For Refusing To Oversee Middle School Girl Get Undressed In Boys’ Locker Room

A physical education teacher in Florida was punished for refusing to oversee a biologically female middle schooler who identifies as male potentially get undressed in the boys’ locker room. The school, stunningly, allowed the female student to have access to the boys’ locker room without so much as informing the male students who would be sharing the locker room with the girl or the students’ parents. More…