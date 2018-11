Man lists ‘used’ girlfriend for sale on eBay, is shocked when bids reach $119,000

A man who listed his girlfriend for sale on eBay as a prank was shocked when the bids reached over $119,000 within 24 hours. While the man admits he wouldn’t have actually sold his girlfriend, when the bids started increasing, he joked, “I would have been quite sad to see [her] go, but it wouldn’t have been so sad ‘cause I would have been crying in my Ferrari or my Lamborghini.” More…