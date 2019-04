Man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat says woman berated him at California Starbucks for supporting Trump

A 74-year-old man said a woman berated and called him a racist at a California Starbucks on Monday after she spotted him wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat in support of President Trump. The man, who was identified as Victor, told KTVU he was wearing the iconic red hat when the woman began yelling at him outside the coffee shop in Palo Alto. More…