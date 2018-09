Mark Wahlberg reveals gruelling daily regime

Mark Wahlberg has revealed a punishing daily routine, involving getting up in the middle of the night to work out. On a typical day, the actor rises at 02:30, before half an hour of prayers. After breakfast at 03:15, he does a 95-minute workout followed by another meal, shower, snack, golf and "cryo chamber recovery" – all before 10:30. He goes to bed at 19:30, he revealed. More…