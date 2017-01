Mary Tyler Moore has died

Mary Tyler Moore, whose touchstone of a 1970s sitcom ushered in a new era for women on and off camera, has died. She was 80. After achieving fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Moore won four Primetime Emmys for her work as the spunky and unrepentantly single TV news producer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1970 to 1977. More…