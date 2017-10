Matt Damon & Russell Crowe helped kill 2004 Weinstein story

Matt Damon may soon be forced to comment on the decades of sexual harassment Harvey Weinstein inflicted upon his staff and a number of Hollywood actresses. One day after Sharon Waxman revealed in a post on The Wrap that she had been working on an expose about Weinstein until Damon and actor Russell Crowe called her directly to stop a negative story about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times, according to the Daily Mail. More…