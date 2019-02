Matt Kuchar finally paid up, but it may already be too late

This just in from the better-late-than-never department: Matt Kuchar came to his senses and has vowed to pay the caddie he stiffed three months ago in Mexico the fair wage he deserved in the first place. In a recent interview with Golf.com, caddie David Giral Ortiz said he felt he deserved $50,000 for his work, which is $79,000 less than Kuchar’s regular caddie, not the $5,000 he received from Kuchar. More…