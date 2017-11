Matt Lauer Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women

As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified. On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her. More…