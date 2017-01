Matt Lauer kept in dark about NBC’s Megyn Kelly hire

The negotiations over Megyn Kelly’s move to NBC were so secretive that only a handful of the network’s top-tier talent was in the loop. Even Matt Lauer and just-renewed “Today” show figurehead Savannah Guthrie were only told about their high-profile new colleague on the morning that the story broke. Sources said Lauer “blew a gasket,” which NBC insiders deny. More…