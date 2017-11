Matt Lauer leaves NYC to explain firing to 16-year-old son

After being fired by NBC for sexual misconduct with a colleague, Matt Lauer left town and headed to see his 16-year-old son, Jack, to “explain what happened and why he was fired in person.” Lauer is close to his eldest son, according to sources, and drove to his school Wednesday morning for a man-to-man talk about the scandal that ended his 20-year career at “Today.” More…